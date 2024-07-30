Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

PBS News Hour

July 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 213 | 57m 46s

July 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/29/24 | Expires: 08/29/24
Watch 6:47
PBS News Hour
Former Hong Kong bookstore begins new chapter in upstate New York
Watch 7:29
PBS News Hour
Bill aimed at protecting children online sparks debate over censorship and privacy
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
Acting Secret Service head grilled over failures leading to Trump assassination attempt
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
Inside the Democratic campaign strategy to reclaim control of the House
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
Republican mayor from border state explains why he just endorsed Harris for president
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
As Harris campaigns in Georgia, voters share how she shifted the mood of the election
Watch 6:04
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Rapidly spreading Park Fire now 5th largest in California history
Watch 8:48
PBS News Hour
Israel targets Hezbollah leader in Beirut strike, sparking new fears of escalation
Watch 3:57
PBS News Hour
How presidential campaign messages are resonating with fewer than 100 days until election
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
Trump shifts stance on cryptocurrency to win over new bloc of voters and mega-donors
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 29, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
July 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 26, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 25, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
July 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
July 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
