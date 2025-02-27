Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

February 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 58 | 57m 46s

February 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/26/25 | Expires: 03/29/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
More women face sepsis in wake of strict abortion laws
More pregnant women face life-threatening sepsis in wake of strict abortion laws
Clip: S2025 E58 | 6:09
Watch 10:34
PBS News Hour
Black women serving in Senate reflect on making an impact
Black women serving in Senate together reflect on historic first and making an impact
Clip: S2025 E58 | 10:34
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
Health experts concerned as FDA cancels flu vaccine meeting
Health officials concerned as FDA cancels meeting to update flu vaccines
Clip: S2025 E58 | 6:45
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
Schools face Trump deadline to end diversity initiatives
Schools face deadline to end diversity initiatives under Trump guidelines
Clip: S2025 E58 | 7:55
Watch 7:27
PBS News Hour
Doctor who survived Ebola highlights risks of funding cuts
Doctor who survived Ebola highlights risks of Musk's funding cuts
Clip: S2025 E58 | 7:27
Watch 3:05
PBS News Hour
Remembering the life and legendary career of Gene Hackman
Remembering the life and legendary career of actor Gene Hackman
Clip: S2025 E58 | 3:05
Watch 4:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Tate brothers return to U.S.
News Wrap: Tate brothers return to U.S. after travel ban lifted by prosecutors
Clip: S2025 E58 | 4:38
Watch 4:20
PBS News Hour
Trump meets with British PM amid tensions with Europe
Trump meets with British PM amid tensions with Europe over Ukraine and tariffs
Clip: S2025 E58 | 4:20
Watch 3:58
PBS News Hour
Trump and Musk preview more cuts to federal workforce
Trump and Musk preview more cuts to federal workforce in first Cabinet meeting
Clip: S2025 E57 | 3:58
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E57 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E56 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E55 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E54 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
February 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E53 | 26:44
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
February 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E52 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E51 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E50 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E49 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E48 | 57:46