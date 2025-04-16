Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Made Here

Baile de Los Diablos

Season 21 Episode 15 | 16m 50s

Baile De Los Diablos, or Dance of the Devils is a celebration of resisting Spanish conquest. The men and some boys of the town reenact this story as devils fighting a bull. A selection from the 2024 Made Here Film Festival.

Aired: 04/16/25 | Expires: 04/17/26
Watch 32:56
Made Here
Mad River Glen: A 75-Year Fellowship of Skiers
Highlighting the history and moments of the past 75 years of Vermont's Mad River Glen ski area.
Episode: S21 E3 | 32:56
Watch 0:30
Made Here
New 2025 season of Made Here from Vermont Public
New 2025 season of Made Here from Vermont Public premieres Feb. 6, 2024
Preview: S21 | 0:30
Watch 8:39
Made Here
Delta Bell
Short animated film imagines the Vermont flood of 1927
Special: 8:39
Watch 11:45
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Babes Bar in Bethel
Babes is at once a queer friendly space, a watering hole for locals,
Special: 11:45
Watch 7:20
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Woodlawn Farmstead in Pawlet
Explore how vertical integration has been essential for this Pawlet, Vermont dairy farm’s survival.
Special: 7:20
Watch 13:18
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Willey's Store in Greensboro
Visit with Rob Hurst, the fifth generation proprietor of Willey’s Store in Greensboro.
Special: 13:18
Watch 19:27
Made Here
Summit to Shore: Celebrating and Protecting the Waters of the Lake Champlain Basin
Communities are working to protect Lake Champlain waters, from summits to shorelines.
Episode: S20 E3 | 19:27
Watch 0:30
Made Here
Fall 2024
This season highlights the people and places that make this place great unique stories.
Preview: S20 | 0:30
Watch 8:26
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Elmore Mountain Bread
Visit to a home bakery renowned for its wood-fired, stone-milled breads.
Special: 8:26
Watch 8:03
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Parro's Gun Shop
Visit with the founder and owner of Parro’s Gun Shop & Police Supplies, a firearm emporium.
Special: 8:03
Watch 14:52
Made Here
Oh Sirop
A look at maple syrup practices as part of Quebec culture, transmitted and adapted with time.
Episode: S21 E14 | 14:52
Watch 13:58
Made Here
Cicada
Papou reconciles with a changed sense of belonging as he returns to his home village.
Episode: S21 E12 | 13:58
Watch 9:27
Made Here
Huguette : a story in HiFi
The story of a Quebec woman, mother and grandmother who has been worried all her life.
Episode: S21 E13 | 9:27
Watch 3:43
Made Here
Stillpoint
A visual poem rumination on living with chronic pain.
Episode: S21 E11 | 3:43
Watch 17:52
Made Here
Not Afraid to Fall
Brian Hall exhibits the importance of maintaining a healthy outlook battling Parkinson's.
Episode: S21 E10 | 17:52
Watch 23:24
Made Here
Cherry
Cherry is the epitome of resilience, friendship and hope.
Episode: S21 E9 | 23:24
Watch 2:00:27
Made Here
Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance
In July 1990, a dispute over a proposed golf course to be built on Mohawk lands in Oka, Québec
Episode: S21 E8 | 2:00:27
Watch 31:22
Made Here
Error 404: Books Not Found
What happens when a university decides to get rid of its libraries?
Episode: S21 E7 | 31:22
Watch 1:00:47
Made Here
The House We Lived In
A filmmaker chronicles his father‘s journey to recover memories following a traumatic brain injury.
Episode: S21 E6 | 1:00:47
Watch 1:18:15
Made Here
Vanish - Disappearing Icons of a Rural America
Vanish chronicles the "visual preservation" adventures of photographer Jim Westphalen.
Episode: S21 E5 | 1:18:15