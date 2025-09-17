Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

⚠️ Our Burlington-area TV station, WETK (Channel 33) is off the air for maintenance until 5 p.m. Watch our TV livestream.

Made Here

Kismet

Season 22 Episode 4 | 35m 49s

Eight teenagers spend a week in New Hampshire at a technical rock climbing program where they begin to consider the potential of their own futures.

Aired: 09/24/25 | Expires: 03/25/26
Sponsored in part by the John M. Bissell Foundation, Inc. and the Vermont Arts Council
Watch 29:37
Made Here
New Neighbors: The Beavers of Allen Brook
A Vermont homeowner sets out to learn about his new neighbors, the beavers.
Episode: S22 E3 | 29:37
Watch 27:42
Made Here
The Power of Water
The story of a New England entrepreneur rehabilitating old dams to produce clean energy.
Episode: S22 E2 | 27:42
Watch 37:33
Made Here
Braiding A New Life
A portrait of a Ghanaian woman as she navigates life in Brattleboro, VT.
Episode: S22 E1 | 37:33
Watch 37:21
Made Here
The Forgotten
A story of the July 2023 Vermont floods that devastated a street but not the community spirit.
Episode: S21 E20 | 37:21
Watch 19:45
Made Here
Harry's - One Vermont Community and the Flood of 2023
Harry's Hardware in Cabot, Vermont and the flood of July 2023.
Episode: S21 E19 | 19:45
Watch 15:13
Made Here
The Vermonter
Octogenarian sheep farmer Bambi Freeman faces a difficult life transition.
Episode: S21 E17 | 15:13
Watch 12:35
Made Here
Black Box: Dona Ann McAdams
A short documentary on Sandgate, Vermont based photographer Donn Ann McAdams
Episode: S21 E18 | 12:35
Watch 41:38
Made Here
Champlain College Student Showcase
A selection of current film work from students at Champlain College.
Episode: S21 E16 | 41:38
Watch 13:58
Made Here
Cicada
Papou reconciles with a changed sense of belonging as he returns to his home village.
Episode: S21 E12 | 13:58
Watch 16:50
Made Here
Baile de Los Diablos
In a small jungle town an annual celebration occurs that contradicts the history books.
Episode: S21 E15 | 16:50