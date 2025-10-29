Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Made Here

BABYLON: Journeys of Refugees

Season 22 Episode 11 | 1hr 03m 00s

From Vermont’s award-winning Sandglass Theater, in BABYLON: Journeys of Refugees, Director Eric Bass uses narrative inspired by living testimony of refugees and asylum seekers from the Middle East, Europe and Africa, all waiting for asylum.

Aired: 11/05/25 | Expires: 11/06/26
Sponsored in part by the John M. Bissell Foundation, Inc. and the Vermont Arts Council
Watch 57:11
Made Here
A Handmade Life
Follow the journeys of 10 artists from New England each working in different mediums.
Episode: S22 E10 | 57:11
Watch 32:02
Made Here
Vermont People: Chester Grimes
A 1971 story of a 70-year-old logger in northern Vermont still working with his team of horses.
Episode: S22 E9 | 32:02
Watch 53:51
Made Here
Vermont People: Peter Murray
Peter Murray (1975) profiles a traditional furniture maker in Charleston, Vermont.
Episode: S22 E8 | 53:51
Watch 1:48:05
Made Here
Vermont People: Peter and Jane Flint
A young couple in Wolcott, Vermont in their first year running a small dairy farm.
Episode: S22 E7 | 1:48:05
Watch 45:31
Made Here
Women on the Water
In New Hampshire’s small fishing and aquaculture industries, women have broken down barriers.
Episode: S22 E6 | 45:31
Watch 57:43
Made Here
Building Hope: Ending Homelessness
Puts a face on the unhoused in Maine and tells us it could happen to anyone
Episode: S22 E5 | 57:43
Watch 35:49
Made Here
Kismet
Teenagers spend a week making friends, rock climbing, and pondering the future in New Hampshire
Episode: S22 E4 | 35:49
Watch 29:37
Made Here
New Neighbors: The Beavers of Allen Brook
A Vermont homeowner sets out to learn about his new neighbors, the beavers.
Episode: S22 E3 | 29:37
Watch 27:42
Made Here
The Power of Water
The story of a New England entrepreneur rehabilitating old dams to produce clean energy.
Episode: S22 E2 | 27:42
Watch 37:33
Made Here
Braiding A New Life
A portrait of a Ghanaian woman as she navigates life in Brattleboro, VT.
Episode: S22 E1 | 37:33