Made Here

Summit to Shore: Celebrating and Protecting the Waters of the Lake Champlain Basin

Season 20 Episode 3 | 19m 27s

From summits to shoreline, the rivers that feed Lake Champlain pass through forests, farms, and developed lands. People of all ages, throughout the basin, are working with organizations in their communities to protect and restore these waterways.

Aired: 09/11/24 | Expires: 09/12/25
Watch 0:30
Made Here
Fall 2024
This season highlights the people and places that make this place great unique stories.
Preview: S20 | 0:30
Watch 8:26
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Elmore Mountain Bread
Visit to a home bakery renowned for its wood-fired, stone-milled breads.
Special: 8:26
Watch 8:03
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Parro's Gun Shop
Visit with the founder and owner of Parro’s Gun Shop & Police Supplies, a firearm emporium.
Special: 8:03
Watch 9:21
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Jenna’s Promise is turning tragedy into hope in Johnson
Visiting a non-profit founded in memory of Jenna Tatro, a victim of the ongoing opioid epidemic.
Special: 9:21
Watch 11:27
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Nelson Farms in Irasburg
The Nelson family, multigenerational dairy farmers operating two dairy farms.
Special: 11:27
Watch 7:41
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Good Measure has community, food and beer brewing in Northfield
Tour a welcoming pub with a seasonal menu and small-batch brews located in downtown Northfield, VT.
Special: 7:41
Watch 8:27
Made Here
I Have Something To Get Off My Chest
A trans man heals from surgery. Live action narrative blends with experimental animation.
Special: 8:27
Watch 8:38
Made Here
Love of the Land
A short animated film based on the true and tragic story a farm seized to build Interstate 91.
Special: 8:38
Watch 15:46
Made Here
Axel
AXEL is an experimental documentary exploring themes of childhood and rebellion.
Clip: S19 E11 | 15:46
Watch 14:17
Made Here
Artifacts of the Present: Portrait of A Printmaker
A moving and poignant documentary portrait of a printmaking artist facing mortality.
Clip: S19 E11 | 14:17
Watch 39:50
Made Here
The Quarry Project
An evocative dance film set in Vermont, in one of the oldest granite quarries in the world.
Episode: S20 E2 | 39:50
Watch 25:50
Made Here
Pony Boys
In 1967 two young boys set off on an improbable journey from Massachusetts to Montreal with a pony.
Episode: S20 E1 | 25:50
Watch 1:00:53
Made Here
There From Here
Follow a group of bikepackers on a 640 mile ride through Vermont.
Episode: S19 E15 | 1:00:53
Watch 22:15
Made Here
A Hill Farmer's Story
The past intersects the present as a filmmaker explores early Vermont hill farmer diaries.
Episode: S19 E14 | 22:15
Watch 1:12:55
Made Here
We Are The Warriors
A small Maine town decides the fate of its Native American mascot.
Episode: S19 E13 | 1:12:55
Watch 27:56
Made Here
Seeds of Change
An organic farmer in Maine sets out to transform the prison food system.
Episode: S19 E12 | 27:56
Watch 55:11
Made Here
2023 Made Here Film Festival Showcase
Vermont and Quebec filmmakers highlighted in showcase of the 2023 Made Here Film Festival.
Episode: S19 E11 | 55:11
Watch 56:18
Made Here
Champlain College Student Showcase 2023
A selection of current work from filmmaking students at Champlain College.
Episode: S19 E10 | 56:18
Watch 1:08:43
Made Here
The Act of Beauty
Author and farmer, Jean Bédard fights to see a new, more humane world rise.
Episode: S19 E9 | 1:08:43
Watch 23:47
Made Here
Interwoven
Across North America, five artisans weave the meshes of a female story.
Episode: S19 E8 | 23:47