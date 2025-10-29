A Handmade Life

Extras
Highlighting the history and moments of the past 75 years of Vermont's Mad River Glen ski area.
New 2025 season of Made Here from Vermont Public premieres Feb. 6, 2024
Short animated film imagines the Vermont flood of 1927
Babes is at once a queer friendly space, a watering hole for locals,
Explore how vertical integration has been essential for this Pawlet, Vermont dairy farm’s survival.
Visit with Rob Hurst, the fifth generation proprietor of Willey’s Store in Greensboro.
Communities are working to protect Lake Champlain waters, from summits to shorelines.
Visit to a home bakery renowned for its wood-fired, stone-milled breads.
BABYLON evokes refugee storytelling through puppet, actors and song.
A 1971 story of a 70-year-old logger in northern Vermont still working with his team of horses.
Peter Murray (1975) profiles a traditional furniture maker in Charleston, Vermont.
A young couple in Wolcott, Vermont in their first year running a small dairy farm.
In New Hampshire’s small fishing and aquaculture industries, women have broken down barriers.
Puts a face on the unhoused in Maine and tells us it could happen to anyone
A Vermont homeowner sets out to learn about his new neighbors, the beavers.
The story of a New England entrepreneur rehabilitating old dams to produce clean energy.
A portrait of a Ghanaian woman as she navigates life in Brattleboro, VT.