Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

⚠️ Our Burlington-area TV station, WETK (Channel 33) is off the air for maintenance until 5 p.m. Watch our TV livestream.

Made Here

New Neighbors: The Beavers of Allen Brook

Season 22 Episode 3 | 29m 37s

A Vermont homeowner sets out to learn about his new neighbors, the beavers. The film investigates beaver activity in Williston, the origin of the species including the giant beaver, and how beavers fight climate change. This latest project is close to home for Longtime Vermont filmmaker Jim Heltz from Williston, Vermont.

Aired: 09/17/25 | Expires: 09/18/28
Sponsored in part by the John M. Bissell Foundation, Inc. and the Vermont Arts Council| Learn about the Made Here Fund
Extras
Watch 0:30
Made Here
Fall 2025 Made Here season begins September
New episodes with Fall season every Thursday
Preview: S22 | 0:30
Watch 32:56
Made Here
Mad River Glen: A 75-Year Fellowship of Skiers
Highlighting the history and moments of the past 75 years of Vermont's Mad River Glen ski area.
Episode: S21 E3 | 32:56
Watch 0:30
Made Here
New 2025 season of Made Here from Vermont Public
New 2025 season of Made Here from Vermont Public premieres Feb. 6, 2024
Preview: S21 | 0:30
Watch 8:39
Made Here
Delta Bell
Short animated film imagines the Vermont flood of 1927
Special: 8:39
Watch 11:45
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Babes Bar in Bethel
Babes is at once a queer friendly space, a watering hole for locals,
Special: 11:45
Watch 7:20
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Woodlawn Farmstead in Pawlet
Explore how vertical integration has been essential for this Pawlet, Vermont dairy farm’s survival.
Special: 7:20
Watch 13:18
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Willey's Store in Greensboro
Visit with Rob Hurst, the fifth generation proprietor of Willey’s Store in Greensboro.
Special: 13:18
Watch 19:27
Made Here
Summit to Shore: Celebrating and Protecting the Waters of the Lake Champlain Basin
Communities are working to protect Lake Champlain waters, from summits to shorelines.
Episode: S20 E3 | 19:27
Watch 0:30
Made Here
Fall 2024
This season highlights the people and places that make this place great unique stories.
Preview: S20 | 0:30
Watch 8:26
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Elmore Mountain Bread
Visit to a home bakery renowned for its wood-fired, stone-milled breads.
Special: 8:26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Made Here Season 22
  • Made Here Season 21
  • Fall 2024
  • Winter / Spring 2024
  • Fall 2023
  • Made Here Season 17
  • Made Here Season 16
  • Winter / Spring 2022
  • Fall 2021
  • Made Here Season 13
  • Fall 2020
  • Summer 2020
  • Winter / Spring 2020
  • Fall 2019
  • Summer 2019
  • Winter / Spring 2019
  • Fall 2018
  • Summer 2018
  • Winter / Spring 2018
  • Summer 2017
  • Winter / Spring 2017
  • Fall 2016 - premiere season
Watch 27:42
Made Here
The Power of Water
The story of a New England entrepreneur rehabilitating old dams to produce clean energy.
Episode: S22 E2 | 27:42
Watch 37:33
Made Here
Braiding A New Life
A portrait of a Ghanaian woman as she navigates life in Brattleboro, VT.
Episode: S22 E1 | 37:33
Watch 37:21
Made Here
The Forgotten
A story of the July 2023 Vermont floods that devastated a street but not the community spirit.
Episode: S21 E20 | 37:21
Watch 19:45
Made Here
Harry's - One Vermont Community and the Flood of 2023
Harry's Hardware in Cabot, Vermont and the flood of July 2023.
Episode: S21 E19 | 19:45
Watch 15:13
Made Here
The Vermonter
Octogenarian sheep farmer Bambi Freeman faces a difficult life transition.
Episode: S21 E17 | 15:13
Watch 12:35
Made Here
Black Box: Dona Ann McAdams
A short documentary on Sandgate, Vermont based photographer Donn Ann McAdams
Episode: S21 E18 | 12:35
Watch 41:38
Made Here
Champlain College Student Showcase
A selection of current film work from students at Champlain College.
Episode: S21 E16 | 41:38
Watch 13:58
Made Here
Cicada
Papou reconciles with a changed sense of belonging as he returns to his home village.
Episode: S21 E12 | 13:58
Watch 16:50
Made Here
Baile de Los Diablos
In a small jungle town an annual celebration occurs that contradicts the history books.
Episode: S21 E15 | 16:50
Watch 14:52
Made Here
Oh Sirop
A look at maple syrup practices as part of Quebec culture, transmitted and adapted with time.
Episode: S21 E14 | 14:52