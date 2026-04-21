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Vermont Edition

How to tackle your storage unit this spring cleaning season

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela FierroBurgess Brown
Published April 21, 2026 at 2:02 PM EDT
A bunch of boxes sit in a storage unit door.
Mikaela Lefrak
/
Vermont Public
Storage facilities have been cropping up around Vermont. One Middlebury resident wants to know: Why?

When you drive around Vermont, you may notice long, low buildings lined with rows of rolling doors: self-storage facilities. The state’s tight housing market and aging population have contributed to the industry’s growth. Vermont Edition listened back to a recent episode of Brave Little State exploring what’s behind those locked doors.

We also heard from two experts in home organizing and thrifting. Sarah Thompson, a professional home organizer with Clean Slate Home Organizing in St. George, shared tips for clearing out old belongings. Maggie Cassidy, store manager at KIS Thrift in Wilder, talked about their partnership with another local business, KIS Clean Outs.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionHousingBrave Little State
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
See stories by Daniela Fierro
Burgess Brown
Burgess Brown is part of Vermont Public’s Engagement Journalism team. He is the producer for Brave Little State, the station's people-powered journalism project.
See stories by Burgess Brown