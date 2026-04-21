How to tackle your storage unit this spring cleaning season

When you drive around Vermont, you may notice long, low buildings lined with rows of rolling doors: self-storage facilities. The state’s tight housing market and aging population have contributed to the industry’s growth. Vermont Edition listened back to a recent episode of Brave Little State exploring what’s behind those locked doors.

We also heard from two experts in home organizing and thrifting. Sarah Thompson, a professional home organizer with Clean Slate Home Organizing in St. George, shared tips for clearing out old belongings. Maggie Cassidy, store manager at KIS Thrift in Wilder, talked about their partnership with another local business, KIS Clean Outs.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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