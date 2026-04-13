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Vermont Edition

The history of blackface and minstrelsy in Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published April 13, 2026 at 1:56 PM EDT
Scholar Rhae Lynn Barnes releases new book, “Darkology: Blackface and the American Way of Entertainment.”

Blackface performances, or minstrel shows, might seem like relics of the 19th century but these racist traditions persisted much longer. This includes Vermont.

Author Rhae Lynn Barnes examines these shows in her new book, Darkology: Blackface and the American Way of Entertainment. Barnes, an assistant professor of American history at Princeton University, spent more than a decade researching minstrel shows and found evidence of blackface performances in nearly every corner of the country into the mid-20th century.

An entire chapter of the book focuses on the “Kake Walk” tradition at the University of Vermont in what she calls “the longest-running commercial blackface event on an American college campus.”

Broadcast live on Monday, Apr. 13, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal News
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
See stories by Daniela Fierro