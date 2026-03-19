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Vermont Edition
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Vermont Edition

Vermont Edition At Home: Ryan Miller of Guster

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea LaurionPhil EdforsJon Ehrens
Published March 19, 2026 at 12:26 PM EDT
Ryan Miller at home in Williston with his dog, Sebastian.
Andrea Laurion / Laura Nakasaka
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Vermont Public
Ryan Miller at home in Williston with his dog, Sebastian.
https://play.prx.org/e?ge=prx_11115_d742601e-867e-417d-91b0-7cdaae42661a&uf=https%3A%2F%2Fpodcasts.vpr.net%2Fvermont-edition

In the latest installment of our series, Vermont Edition At Home, we head to the Williston home of Ryan Miller, lead singer and multi-instrumentalist for the pop rock band Guster. Miller and his bandmates have released nine albums over the last three and a half decades.

Miller is also the former host of the Vermont PBS show Makin’ Friends With Ryan Miller, and composes for film and theater. His indie-rock musical, Safety Not Guaranteed, based on the film of the same name, is currently at the Signature Theater in Northern Virginia.

We'll talk with him about his long-term friendships with his bandmates and making new friends when he and his family moved to Vermont. Plus, we'll take a tour of Miller's home music studio.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition Vermont EditionMusicArts & Culture
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion
Phil Edfors
See stories by Phil Edfors
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens