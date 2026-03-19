Vermont Edition At Home: Ryan Miller of Guster
In the latest installment of our series, Vermont Edition At Home, we head to the Williston home of Ryan Miller, lead singer and multi-instrumentalist for the pop rock band Guster. Miller and his bandmates have released nine albums over the last three and a half decades.
Miller is also the former host of the Vermont PBS show Makin’ Friends With Ryan Miller, and composes for film and theater. His indie-rock musical, Safety Not Guaranteed, based on the film of the same name, is currently at the Signature Theater in Northern Virginia.
We'll talk with him about his long-term friendships with his bandmates and making new friends when he and his family moved to Vermont. Plus, we'll take a tour of Miller's home music studio.
Broadcast live on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
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