Vermont Edition At Home: Ryan Miller of Guster

https://play.prx.org/e?ge=prx_11115_d742601e-867e-417d-91b0-7cdaae42661a&uf=https%3A%2F%2Fpodcasts.vpr.net%2Fvermont-edition

In the latest installment of our series, Vermont Edition At Home, we head to the Williston home of Ryan Miller, lead singer and multi-instrumentalist for the pop rock band Guster. Miller and his bandmates have released nine albums over the last three and a half decades.

Miller is also the former host of the Vermont PBS show Makin’ Friends With Ryan Miller, and composes for film and theater. His indie-rock musical, Safety Not Guaranteed, based on the film of the same name, is currently at the Signature Theater in Northern Virginia.

We'll talk with him about his long-term friendships with his bandmates and making new friends when he and his family moved to Vermont. Plus, we'll take a tour of Miller's home music studio.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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