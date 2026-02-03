Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The history of Bennington College's Black Music Division

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published February 3, 2026 at 4:34 PM EST
American Avant-garde Free Jazz musician Milford Graves plays drums as he performs onstage during the 8th annual Vision Festival Avant Jazz for Peace at the Center at St Patrick's Youth Center, New York, New York, May 24, 2003.
Jack Vartoogian
/
Getty Images
Percussionist Milford Graves was a professor and co-founder of the Black Music Division at Bennington College.

In the mid-1970s, avant-garde musician and Bennington College professor Bill Dixon created a department called the Black Music Division. Along with fellow musician and professor Milford Graves, they taught performance and theory while bringing Black music into the academic sphere.

Joining to walk us through this history is Michael Wimberly, a percussionist, composer and Bennington College professor. Last year, he organized a two-day symposium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the division's founding with live music and reflections.

This episode also includes a conversation with Vermont Public's Myra Flynn about a special Homegoings broadcast series and this Friday's upcoming live event.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

