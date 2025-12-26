Our Homegoings flowers: Favorite Moments of 2025
As you know, Homegoings is a show that invites you to eavesdrop on candid conversations with people who will challenge what you think you know. And this time — we were the ones having that candid conversation. In this episode, host Myra Flynn and producer/ director Mike Dunn reflect on the hilarious, sometimes heartbreaking, often beautiful and deliciously bizarre moments on the show in 2025.
Homegoings is a show that invites you to eavesdrop on candid conversations with people who will challenge what you think you know, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.
Sign up for the Homegoings email newsletter for updates on new episodes, events and more.
Today’s episode is a little different. To ring in the new year, Myra and Mike take a moment to look back on a whole season of Homegoings on YouTube and revisit the intimate, candid and assumption-busting conversations on the show this past year.
Credits
This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer, Myra Flynn and mixed by Sarah Baik. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait.
Thank you for listening. You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel.
To continue to be part of the Homegoings family:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel
- Sign up for the Homegoings newsletter
- Write to us at: hey@homegoings.co
- Follow us on Instagram @wearehomegoings
- Make a gift to continue elevating BIPOC storytelling
- Tell your friends, your family or a stranger about the show!
- And of course, subscribe!