Our Homegoings flowers: Favorite Moments of 2025

Graphic: Kyle Ambusk/Vermont Public

“People need to hear this. And that encompasses this whole effort and everything that we do. I feel like, what keeps me going strong with it is that the people who we are talking to are saying things that just need to be heard.” — Mike Dunn, video producer /director on Homegoings

Today’s episode is a little different. To ring in the new year, Myra and Mike take a moment to look back on a whole season of Homegoings on YouTube and revisit the intimate, candid and assumption-busting conversations on the show this past year.

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer, Myra Flynn and mixed by Sarah Baik. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait .

Thank you for listening. You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel .

