Homegoings
Homegoings cover art
Homegoings

Our Homegoings flowers: Favorite Moments of 2025

By Myra Flynn
Published December 31, 2025 at 3:30 PM EST

As you know, Homegoings is a show that invites you to eavesdrop on candid conversations with people who will challenge what you think you know. And this time — we were the ones having that candid conversation. In this episode, host Myra Flynn and producer/ director Mike Dunn reflect on the hilarious, sometimes heartbreaking, often beautiful and deliciously bizarre moments on the show in 2025.

Graphic: Kyle Ambusk/Vermont Public
“People need to hear this. And that encompasses this whole effort and everything that we do. I feel like, what keeps me going strong with it is that the people who we are talking to are saying things that just need to be heard.” — Mike Dunn, video producer /director on Homegoings 

Today’s episode is a little different. To ring in the new year, Myra and Mike take a moment to look back on a whole season of Homegoings on YouTube and revisit the intimate, candid and assumption-busting conversations on the show this past year.

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer, Myra Flynn and mixed by Sarah Baik. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait.

Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
