Cailin Marcel Manson ain’t your average maestro

Courtesy / Graphic: Kyle Ambusk “I’ll sit in that room with all those people, and I’ll look at the altos and say, ‘I need some more Sarah Vaughan in that sound!’” — Cailin Marcel Manson

The world of classical music has long been dominated by white men. But as history reveals, they’re not the only ones contributing to the canon.

There was Joseph Chevalier de Saint-Georges, otherwise known as “The Black Mozart,” a nickname given after his death. There was Julius Eastman, an openly gay Black composer in the 70s and 80s in New York City whose avant-garde contributions in the late 20th century challenged classical norms. Florence Prince made history as the first African American woman to have a symphony performed by a major American orchestra.

Today on the show, a conversation with Cailin Marcell Manson— about what it means to command the classical music world.

“What is the liberation we're looking for? Is it that we want to be able to just tell our own stories, or is it that we want to tell whatever story we want?” Cailin Marcel Manson

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer, Myra Flynn and mixed by Sarah Baik. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait .

