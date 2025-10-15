Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The realities of caring for a loved one with dementia

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published October 15, 2025 at 3:37 PM EDT

Nearly 13,000 Vermonters aged 65 and older had Alzheimer’s disease as of 2020 — 10% of the state's over-65 population. Around each of those people orbits nurses, doctors, home health aides and family members who devote their lives to care.

The documentary "Walk With Me" by filmmaker and casting director Heidi Levitt tells the story of her husband Charlie Hess's early-onset Alzheimer's. The film screened earlier this year at the Middlebury International Film Festival, and it will screen again this Saturday at the Vermont International Film Festival in Burlington. Levitt and Hess split their time between Stowe and southern California.

While Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease with no cure, there is a lot of positive news right now in terms of research, medications and health guidance that can slow cognitive loss, and supports for caregivers. We discussed these bright spots with Rhonda Williams, the public health program director for the Vermont Department of Health and the director of the Alzheimer’s and Healthy Aging program, and Meg Polyte, policy director for the Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline is a free service of support for people living with dementia, caregivers, families and the public. Connect with a live person who can provide information, local resources, crisis assistance and emotional support at 800.272.3900.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
