Vermont Edition

Helping Vermonters and their loved ones cope with Alzheimer’s and dementia

By Connor Cyrus,
Matthew F Smith
Published February 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST
Nine seniors dressed in workout clothes stand on a green and blue tennis court with large colorful plastic exercise balls nearby, preparing for and doing various exercises.
Nina Keck
/
Vermont Public
Tom Murray (far left, in dark clothes) has Alzheimer's disease and, along with his wife, Luba, attends a fitness class twice a week. It's one of the activities they plan each week to stay social and active.

Live call-in discussion: More than 13,000 Vermonters have Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia, and for every patient, there are twice as many friends or family members providing care. This hour, we'll talk about Alzheimer's and dementia with a UVM neurologist. We'll also hear from an advocate discussing help for patients, caregivers and families.

Our guests:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
