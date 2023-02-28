Helping Vermonters and their loved ones cope with Alzheimer’s and dementia

Live call-in discussion: More than 13,000 Vermonters have Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia, and for every patient, there are twice as many friends or family members providing care. This hour, we'll talk about Alzheimer's and dementia with a UVM neurologist. We'll also hear from an advocate discussing help for patients, caregivers and families.

Our guests:



Dr. John Steele Taylor , neurologist and medical co-director of Memory Program at UVM Medical Center

Meg Polyte, policy and advocacy director for the Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer's Association

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

