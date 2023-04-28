© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Gov. Scott answers your questions on affordable housing, clean heat and more

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published April 28, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT
A photo of Phil Scott, in front of a gold frame, speaking into a microphone
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
This hour, Gov. Phil Scott answers questions on issues affecting Vermonters.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's legislators are working hard to move bills along this session. Their next stop is Gov. Phil Scott's desk. He'll join us to discuss some of the major issues Vermonters face, from child care to clean heat to affordable housing.

Our guests are:

  • Governor Phil Scott
  • Peter Hirschfeld, Vermont Public reporter who covers the Statehouse

Broadcast live on Monday, May 1, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022.
