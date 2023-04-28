Gov. Scott answers your questions on affordable housing, clean heat and more

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's legislators are working hard to move bills along this session. Their next stop is Gov. Phil Scott's desk. He'll join us to discuss some of the major issues Vermonters face, from child care to clean heat to affordable housing.

Our guests are:



Governor Phil Scott

Peter Hirschfeld, Vermont Public reporter who covers the Statehouse

Broadcast live on Monday, May 1, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

