How Vermont can be a safer place for trans youth

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published April 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
On March 31, more than a hundred kids and some adults took to the Statehouse steps for Transgender Day of Visibility. This hour, we'll discuss whether Vermont is a safe place for families of trans children.

Live call-in discussion: There are bills making their way through the Vermont legislature right now that would protect gender-affirming care. But another bill would bar trans athletes from school sports. This hour, we'll learn more about these bills, the realities of parenting a trans child in Vermont and ways families can find support.

Our guests:

  • Dana Kaplan, executive director of Outright Vermont
  • Jessica Oski, attorney, lobbyist and parent of a trans youth
  • Sarah Mearhoff, reporter at VTDigger

Broadcast live on Monday, April 24, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
