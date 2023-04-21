How Vermont can be a safer place for trans youth

Live call-in discussion: There are bills making their way through the Vermont legislature right now that would protect gender-affirming care. But another bill would bar trans athletes from school sports. This hour, we'll learn more about these bills, the realities of parenting a trans child in Vermont and ways families can find support.

Our guests:



Dana Kaplan , executive director of Outright Vermont

, executive director of Outright Vermont Jessica Oski , attorney, lobbyist and parent of a trans youth

, attorney, lobbyist and parent of a trans youth Sarah Mearhoff, reporter at VTDigger

Broadcast live on Monday, April 24, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

