Vt. Senate advances 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases, safe storage requirements

The Vermont Senate has approved legislation intended to lower the amount of suicides that involve guns in the state.

The bill expands the use of risk prevention orders, creates new safe storage requirements, and includes a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases.

Chittenden Sen. Phil Baruth says Vermont's suicide rate is much higher than most states because its population skews older, there are a lot of veterans, and it's easy to access firearms.

"When you put those things together we have a 30% higher suicide rate than other states — 30%!" Baruth said. "That's a problem that must be addressed, not that should be addressed."

Opponents say the bill would not significantly lower suicide rates, and is potentially unconstitutional.

More from Vermont Public: Vermont lawmakers paddle into uncharted legal waters with gun control bill

"This bill isn't much about suicide other than it's just anti-gun," said Essex Sen. Russ Ingalls, "and I think probably most of the provisions in this bill will be struck down by the Second Amendment who guarantees our rights to bear arms."

By a vote of 21 to 9, the Senate voted to advance the bill to a final review, which is expected on Tuesday.