WATCH LIVE: Gov. Phil Scott's budget address for fiscal year 2024

Vermont Public Staff
Published January 20, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST

At 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Gov. Phil Scott will outline budget policy initiatives for this legislative session. He'll deliver the speech in the Vermont House chamber, where he gave his 2023 inaugural address two weeks ago. In those remarks, the governor called on lawmakers to lift up rural economies by cutting bureaucratic red tape and prioritizing investments in local communities.

You can watch and listen to the budget address for fiscal year 2024 live in the video above, and we'll share a full transcript of the speech upon its conclusion.

