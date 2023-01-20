WATCH LIVE: Gov. Phil Scott's budget address for fiscal year 2024
At 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Gov. Phil Scott will outline budget policy initiatives for this legislative session. He'll deliver the speech in the Vermont House chamber, where he gave his 2023 inaugural address two weeks ago. In those remarks, the governor called on lawmakers to lift up rural economies by cutting bureaucratic red tape and prioritizing investments in local communities.
You can watch and listen to the budget address for fiscal year 2024 live in the video above, and we'll share a full transcript of the speech upon its conclusion.
More coverage from Vermont Public:
- Report says lawmakers need to spend up to $279 million to make child care affordable for all
- Just two weeks into session, Vermont lawmakers already face big spending decisions
- In 2023 inaugural speech, Gov. Phil Scott turns his focus away from pandemic, back to rural communities
- Gov. Scott on his approach to a fourth term, relations with the Vermont GOP
- Democratic supermajority won’t guarantee veto overrides, Vermont Statehouse leaders say
- After midterm setbacks, Vermont Republicans look to Phil Scott to rebuild broken party
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.