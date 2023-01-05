In 2023 inaugural speech, Gov. Phil Scott turns his focus away from pandemic, back to rural communities

In an inaugural speech designed to set the legislative agenda in Montpelier over the next two years, Gov. Phil Scott called on lawmakers Thursday to lift up rural economies by cutting bureaucratic red tape and prioritizing investments in local communities.

Scott’s fourth inaugural address — which opened with a congratulatory nod to newly retired U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy — didn’t include any major policy surprises.

The presentation hewed to the same topics the Republican governor has covered in previous addresses, such as housing, mental health, child care and workforce and economic development. And it in many ways hearkened a return to a pre-pandemic gubernatorial agenda that cast government bureaucracy and regulation as enemies of prosperity.

Scott devoted much of his speech to the economic gap between densely populated urban areas and more rural enclaves of the state, which Scott said are at risk of fading away without more support from elected officials in Montpelier.

“Whether it’s housing burden, income, property value, poverty levels, labor force, or access to broadband, it’s clear some places are consistently doing better than others,” Scott said. “And when you are driving 500 miles in one day, you see this data reflects real communities. In an instant, the view goes from vibrant downtowns, healthy neighborhoods and bustling offices, to tarped rooves, abandoned homes and shuttered businesses.”

While Scott didn’t list any specific policy proposals related to rural economic development Thursday, he said his administration will unveil a spending proposal Friday that “includes funding to help level the playing field for underserved regions.”

“So rather than wait until the end of the session, we can build on our efforts to strengthen Vermont right now,” he said.

Scott said those efforts will include intensifying the fight against the opioid “epidemic,” and signaled forthcoming proposals that “do more to prevent the destruction these deadly drugs are causing in too many towns, too many cities, and in too many of our homes.”

On the issue of housing, Scott said the Legislature must undertake overdue reforms to land-use ordinances crafted in the 1970s. He said decades-old laws and regulations meant to curb over-development “are making it more difficult to renovate and modernize housing stock we desperately need.”

“They empower very small groups of residents to stand in the way of projects, not because of a legitimate environmental threat, but because they simply don’t want it in their backyard,” Scott said. “Here’s the bottom line: The failure to update a system that was meant to curtail development is contributing to the housing crisis we face today.”

Many lawmakers this year have identified child care a top priority, and Scott said his budget address later this month will include proposed expansions in both child care and pre-kindergarten programs.

Some lawmakers have already begun contemplating tax increases to fund substantial new investments in child care. Scott made clear Thursday that won’t be his approach to solving issues related to the affordability and accessibility of child care.

“We must find ways to achieve our shared goals without adding taxes and fees, because this only increases the cost of living,” he said.

