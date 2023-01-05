© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

Watch live: Gov. Phil Scott's 2023 inaugural address

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published January 5, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST

Gov. Phil Scott will deliver his fourth inaugural address at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, on the floor of the Vermont House chamber. For the first time since 2020 and the start of the pandemic, he'll give this speech in person to state lawmakers.

You can watch and listen to the governor's address in the livestream above.

This post will be updated with a full transcript of Scott's remarks.

