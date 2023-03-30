Vermont Senate advances biggest child care funding increase in state history

In a vote that some advocates say could “change the trajectory” of the state, the Vermont Senate on Thursday gave preliminary approval to legislation that would increase child care subsidies to Vermont parents by more than $120 million a year.

The vote follows years of advocacy by a coalition that says lack of access to affordable child care poses a threat to early childhood development for kids, and to workforce participation for their parents.

In a 26-4 vote on the Senate floor, lawmakers approved the creation a new payroll tax to support the biggest increase in child care funding in state history.

“(This bill) would change the trajectory of our state by … making child care more accessible, affordable for thousands of Vermont’s youngest kids and their families,” said Aly Richards, CEO of the child care advocacy organization Let’s Grow Kids. “And it would improve quality by increasing compensation for early childhood educators.”

Addison County Sen. Ruth Hardy, one of the bill’s lead sponsors, said a recent report by the RAND Corporation found that child care workers make an average of just more than $30,000 a year. She said low wages have led to staff turnover that’s fueled a shortage of available child care slots statewide.

“We’ve heard ... from employers that if employees can’t get child care, they can’t work or they can’t work fulltime or they’re frequently absent." Washington County Sen. Ann Cummings

“Child care spots are difficult to find in nearly every community in our state,” Hardy said.

By substantially increasing state aid to the parents of young children, according to Hardy, Vermont will simultaneously improve affordability for parents and boost revenues to the home- and community-based centers that provide care.

The legislation would boost subsidy amounts for Vermonters who already qualify for the existing Child Care Financial Assistance Program. It would also expand subsidy eligibility to nearly 8,000 new households by increasing the income threshold for the program from $115,000 a year for a family of four to $180,000.

Senate lawmakers want to use a 0.42% payroll tax to fund the program. Employers would be responsible for 75% of the assessment, and the remaining 25% would be deducted from workers’ paychecks.

Washington County Sen. Ann Cummings, a Democrat, said that since staff-strapped businesses stand to benefit most from expanded availability to affordable child care, it makes sense to ask them to pay.

“We’ve heard ... from employers that if employees can’t get child care, they can’t work or they can’t work full-time or they’re frequently absent,” she said. “It’s been trying to balance having those that benefit pay.”

Senate Minority Leader Randy Brock expressed concern Thursday about what he said was the hasty process used to arrive at the payroll tax.

“We had two afternoons to do it,” Brock said. “And as a result of having two afternoons and no more time to do it, we settled on a payroll tax. And the only reason that I can see we settled on a payroll tax is because it’s the only thing we could do in two afternoons.”

Brock also warned his colleagues about saddling government and taxpayers with new financial obligations as a host of factors threaten economic stability in Vermont and beyond.

“We see the situation in the banking industry. We see high inflation. We see the potential of recession on the horizon,” Brock said. “I’m not sure this is wisest thing to do in this way at this time that has not been thought out better than is has been.”

Gov. Phil Scott has said he’ll veto any legislation that includes a tax increase. But the 26-4 vote in the Senate Thursday indicates they may have the votes needed to override any prospective vetoes.

The child care bill also includes a universal paid family leave benefit that would allow new parents to take up to 12 weeks of paid time off to bond with a newborn. The benefit would be a fixed payment of $600 a week, regardless of a workers’ income (though employees who make less than $600 a week would only receive the amount they would have earned had they not taken leave).

House lawmakers favor a more robust paid family and medical leave program that would provide more generous paid leave benefits, and also allow workers to take leave for personal illness or injury, or to care for an ailing family member.

