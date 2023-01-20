Gov. Phil Scott unveils budget proposal with funding for child care & housing, tax cuts

Gov. Phil Scott today unveiled an $8.37 billion state budget proposal that includes new investments in child care and housing while also cutting taxes and setting aside money to gird against projected declines in future state revenues.

Scott called for $80 million in one-time allocations for housing, and a $56 million ongoing increase in the child care budget, which would allow the state to expand subsidies to almost 5,000 more Vermont households with young children.

Commissioner of Finance Adam Greshin told reporters Friday morning the governor also wants to do “something highly unusual” by putting aside $160 million for known fiscal obligations in future budgets. Greshin said an upgrade in this year’s revenues, coupled with unprecedented federal funds still flowing into the state, provide the opportunity to pay down future obligations.

“We rarely have that opportunity,” Greshin said. “Usually we use our revenue to keep the lights on... keep government functioning. It’s rare that we have the opportunity with surplus money to anticipate future obligations and set money aside.”

Greshin said it’s also critical that Vermont not use its relative largesse now to increase ongoing base spending on government programs and services. In a briefing earlier this week, economists for the Scott administration and Legislature said state revenues next year will likely see their biggest decline in 25 years.

With state revenues set to drop, and federal stimulus bills phasing out, Greshin said Vermont needs to soften its spending trajectory.

“This year we have plenty of base revenue, and we’re not using it all for our base initiatives, and one reason we’re doing that is because we’re being cautious,” Greshin said. “We want to be very careful... that years from now, we’re not saddling future leaders with spending they may not be able to sustain.”

In order avoid increases in base spending, Scott is proposing “one-time” expenditures in a host of areas, including:



$15 million to rehabilitate existing housing stock and bring it back online for low- and middle-income families

$10 million to improve drinking water and waste water systems, mostly in mobile home parks

$12.5 million to clean up old contaminated industrial sites

$13 million to spur agricultural economic development, by increasing processing capacity in the state

$10 million for a new regional investment growth fund that would fund facilities construction or improvements for new or existing businesses, especially in rural areas

$3 million for “final touches” on the Lamoille County Rail Trail

The budget also includes new proposals for ongoing spending in state government. Scott devotes most of that new spending to child care, and he said a $56 million in the Child Care Financial Assistance Program would allow the state to expand subsidies to another 4,700 families, and increase the amount of subsidies going to the approximately 7,000 families eligible for them now.

Scott also wants to spend $5.7 million annually to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for dentists, which he said would encourage more dentists to provide services to lower-income Vermonters that struggle to find dental care now.

The budget includes money, too, for a psychiatric urgent care facility in the Northeast Kingdom.

Scott also wants to provide $9 million in one-time funding to the Vermont State College System. A portion of the money would go toward improving facilities at the colleges; the governor also wants to embark on a two-year pilot program that cuts tuition at Community College of Vermont for students pursuing degrees in child care, education, and other “high demand” fields.

Scott is also proposing $17 million in ongoing tax cuts. He said the state can return $5.7 million to working-class Vermonters by expanding the earned income tax credit. He wants to give older Vermonters an $8 million tax break by increasing the exemption on social security income by $15,000.

The governor is once again resurrecting his years-old push to eliminate state income taxes on military pensions. Administration officials say that proposal could cost the state about $3.2 million in foregone revenue.

