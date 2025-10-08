Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Captain J.P. Sinclair reflects on a life investigating crimes in Vermont, Part 2

By Erica Heilman
Published October 8, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT
This is part 2 of my conversation with Captain JP Sinclair. J.P. Sinclair served in the Vermont State police for over 30 years. When he retired in 2018 he was the state's chief criminal investigator and had led over five-hundred death investigations in Vermont. Also? We went to grade school together. This is why J.P. agreed to talk with me because he's not big on interviews. This made me feel famous.

In this episode, we talk about the mechanics of crime investigations working in law enforcement in the community where you live, and what you know about a place when you work in law enforcement.

Thank you to Mark Davis for edits. Thanks to Brian Clark for music.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here. Contact Erica with your questions or comments or perusings at rumblestripvermont@gmail.com

Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
