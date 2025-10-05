J.P. Sinclair reflects on his career investigating crimes in Vermont

J.P. Sinclair and I went to grade school together a long time ago. His dad was a cop. And when you go to a school as small as ours was for as long as we did, you remember each other, or you remember the essential parts of each other. What I remember about J.P. is that he was decent. He was just a decent kid.

After school and after college, J.P. joined the Vermont State Police like his father, and over a 31-year career, he was at the center of over 500 death investigations and 101 homicides. He served as the state police's chief criminal investigator, and he led the Vermont State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigations. He was also instrumental in forming a Major Crime Unit in the state of Vermont.

In 2018, J.P. retired. And even though he doesn't like giving interviews, he had to give me an interview because we played little league together. This is Part One of my conversation with J.P. Sinclair about his life investigating crime. Next week we'll hear the second part of that conversation.

