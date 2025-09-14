Ralph Rockwell talks about a lifetime of rebuilding vehicles, and then we go to a tractor pull

Ralph Rockwell is a mechanic in Wolcott, Vermont, and he runs a tow truck business. He's been rebuilding old vehicles since he was 15. Now he's 72 and he restores old tractors. His wife estimates they have 29 tractors at the moment.

I love listening to Ralph talk about his work as a mechanic. Each vehicle story contains the vehicle's history as far back as he can go, and there's something almost Biblical about this attention to a vehicle's provenance. This summer I sat and talked with Ralph in his shop next to a 1953 Ford Jubilee. And later that summer I watched him in a tractor pull with that same tractor.

Erica Heilman / Rumble Strip Tractors before the pull at Williams' Family Field of Dreams in Randolph Center, Vermont.

Erica Heilman / Rumble Strip Ralph Rockwell on his 1953 Ford Jubilee, weighing in before the tractor pull.

Learn more about the Williams Family Field of Dreams Tractor Pull here.

