Rumble Strip
Rumble Strip

Ralph Rockwell talks about a lifetime of rebuilding vehicles, and then we go to a tractor pull

By Erica Heilman
Published September 14, 2025 at 9:43 AM EDT
Antique tractors in summer on green grassy field, lined up to be weighed for a tractor pull.
Erica Heilman
/
Rumble Strip
Weighing in, Field of Dreams, Randolph Center, Vermont.

Ralph Rockwell is a mechanic in Wolcott, Vermont, and he runs a tow truck business. He's been rebuilding old vehicles since he was 15. Now he's 72 and he restores old tractors. His wife estimates they have 29 tractors at the moment.

I love listening to Ralph talk about his work as a mechanic. Each vehicle story contains the vehicle's history as far back as he can go, and there's something almost Biblical about this attention to a vehicle's provenance. This summer I sat and talked with Ralph in his shop next to a 1953 Ford Jubilee. And later that summer I watched him in a tractor pull with that same tractor.

Antique tractors in a grassy field near a line of trees
Erica Heilman
/
Rumble Strip
Tractors before the pull at Williams' Family Field of Dreams in Randolph Center, Vermont.
Man on antique Ford Jubilee tractor weighing in for tractor pull, summer
Erica Heilman
/
Rumble Strip
Ralph Rockwell on his 1953 Ford Jubilee, weighing in before the tractor pull.

Learn more about the Williams Family Field of Dreams Tractor Pull here.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
