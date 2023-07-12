© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

LIVE UPDATES

Live updates: Vermonters take stock of flood damage, begin recovery

Published July 12, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT
An aerial image of flooded farm fields and buildings
Burlington 11July2023b-courtesy-university-of-vermont.JPG
Flooding at Burlington's Intervale, home to many farms, on Tuesday, July 11.
The University of Vermont / Courtesy
An aerial view of flooding in an agricultural area
Burlington Intervale 11July2023a-courtesy-university-of-vermont.JPG
Flooding at the Intervale in Burlington, which sits along the Winooski River, on Tuesday, July 11.
The University of Vermont / Courtesy
A road has been temporarily repaired with gravel
waterbury-road-repair-vermontpublic-dave-rice-20230712.jpg
A temporary road repair near the Winooski Street bridge in Waterbury allows North Duxbury residents to leave their neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Flood damage had previously cut off access.
Dave Rice / Vermont Public
An aerial view of flood waters surrounding train tracks and buildings
Waterbury 11July2023a-courtesy-university-of-vermont.JPG
Flooding at the Waterbury roundabout on Tuesday, July 11.
The University of Vermont / Courtesy
Interstate highways cross flooded roads and parking lots
Richmond 11July2023b-courtesy-university-of-vermont.jpg
The park and ride in Richmond next to Interstate 89 was completely underwater on Tuesday, July 11.
The University of Vermont / Courtesy
A garage or outbuilding with a basketball hoop mounted above the door is surrounded by flood water
johnson-flooding-vermontpublic-palumbo-20230711.jpg
Flood waters had largely receded from Johnson on Tuesday as residents began draining basements and removing damaged clothing and furniture from their homes.
Joey Palumbo / Vermont Public

As the sun rose on day three of Vermont's flooded week, communities were watching water recede and beginning cleanup — with a watchful eye on more rain in the forecast. Find the latest updates from Vermont Public below.

Links to key resources

Is your community under a boil-water notice? Find a statewide list here.

For road closure information, visit newengland511.org or @511VT on Twitter.

School activities and child care program closures are collected here.

Find the latest forecasts and water levels for specific rivers from the National Weather Service.

Are you returning to flooded property? Get tips on what to expect and how to stay safe while cleaning your home or car.

To find more resources, call Vermont 2-1-1 or visit vermont211.org.

You can also report flood damage to 2-1-1 to help the state gather data, according to Vermont Emergency Management. (If you are a homeowner, you should also contact your insurance company.)

Find the latest guidance about how to help with recovery.

Many rescued, but none seriously injured

By Mark Davis

Posted July 12, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT

State officials continue to report no serious injuries or fatalities as a result of the emergency flooding.

Vermont Emergency Management says that swift water teams have performed more than 175 rescues, and responders are still in the field.

National Guard helicopters assisted with the rescues yesterday.

Officials caution that flooding could resume this week. Storms Thursday and Friday could bring up to one inch of rain throughout the state, according to the National Weather Service.
from the field

Boil the water in these towns before drinking

By Mark Davis

Posted July 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT

Several communities across Vermont have issued water boil notices due to flooding.

Water utilities in Richmond, Woodstock, Ludlow, Barre, Chester, Chelsea, Marshfeld, Montpelier, Alburgh and the Weston mobile park have all issued boil water notices.

Morrisville Water and Light issued a DO NOT DRINK notice for its residents, citing significant flood damage.

Is your community under a boil-water notice? Find a statewide list here.

Rivers recede dramatically in many parts of the state

By Mark Davis

Posted July 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT

Rivers have crested across Vermont, though many remain above flood stage and could still pose a threat.

The Winooski River in Montpelier is around 12 feet this morning after peaking at 21 feet yesterday. It is now below flood stage.

Down river in Essex Junction, the Winooski River remains in a major flood stage with levels more than 10 feet above what's considered a flood.

An aerial photo of roads and businesses submerged by flood waters
Sam Davies
/
Courtesy
Flooding at the Jeffersonville roundabout on Tuesday morning. As of Wednesday morning, the Lamoille River had receded but was still considered in a moderate flood stage.

According to the National Weather Service, the Otter Creek in Rutland, the Mississquoi in East Berkshire, the Lamoille in Jeffersonville, the White River in Hartford and many other rivers also fell overnight.

However, emergency officials say they are concerned that forecast rain tomorrow could pose fresh dangers throughout the state.