Live updates: Vermonters take stock of flood damage, begin recovery

Flood waters had largely receded from Johnson on Tuesday as residents began draining basements and removing damaged clothing and furniture from their homes.

The park and ride in Richmond next to Interstate 89 was completely underwater on Tuesday, July 11.

Flooding at the Waterbury roundabout on Tuesday, July 11.

A temporary road repair near the Winooski Street bridge in Waterbury allows North Duxbury residents to leave their neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Flood damage had previously cut off access.

Flooding at the Intervale in Burlington, which sits along the Winooski River, on Tuesday, July 11.

Flooding at Burlington's Intervale, home to many farms, on Tuesday, July 11.

As the sun rose on day three of Vermont's flooded week, communities were watching water recede and beginning cleanup — with a watchful eye on more rain in the forecast. Find the latest updates from Vermont Public below.



Links to key resources

Is your community under a boil-water notice? Find a statewide list here.

For road closure information, visit newengland511.org or @511VT on Twitter.

School activities and child care program closures are collected here.

Find the latest forecasts and water levels for specific rivers from the National Weather Service.

Are you returning to flooded property? Get tips on what to expect and how to stay safe while cleaning your home or car.

To find more resources, call Vermont 2-1-1 or visit vermont211.org.

You can also report flood damage to 2-1-1 to help the state gather data, according to Vermont Emergency Management. (If you are a homeowner, you should also contact your insurance company.)

Find the latest guidance about how to help with recovery.