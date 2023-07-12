LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Vermonters take stock of flood damage, begin recovery
As the sun rose on day three of Vermont's flooded week, communities were watching water recede and beginning cleanup — with a watchful eye on more rain in the forecast. Find the latest updates from Vermont Public below.
Links to key resources
Is your community under a boil-water notice? Find a statewide list here.
For road closure information, visit newengland511.org or @511VT on Twitter.
School activities and child care program closures are collected here.
Find the latest forecasts and water levels for specific rivers from the National Weather Service.
Are you returning to flooded property? Get tips on what to expect and how to stay safe while cleaning your home or car.
To find more resources, call Vermont 2-1-1 or visit vermont211.org.
You can also report flood damage to 2-1-1 to help the state gather data, according to Vermont Emergency Management. (If you are a homeowner, you should also contact your insurance company.)
Find the latest guidance about how to help with recovery.
Many rescued, but none seriously injured
State officials continue to report no serious injuries or fatalities as a result of the emergency flooding.
Vermont Emergency Management says that swift water teams have performed more than 175 rescues, and responders are still in the field.
National Guard helicopters assisted with the rescues yesterday.
Officials caution that flooding could resume this week. Storms Thursday and Friday could bring up to one inch of rain throughout the state, according to the National Weather Service.
Boil the water in these towns before drinking
Several communities across Vermont have issued water boil notices due to flooding.
Water utilities in Richmond, Woodstock, Ludlow, Barre, Chester, Chelsea, Marshfeld, Montpelier, Alburgh and the Weston mobile park have all issued boil water notices.
Morrisville Water and Light issued a DO NOT DRINK notice for its residents, citing significant flood damage.
Rivers recede dramatically in many parts of the state
Rivers have crested across Vermont, though many remain above flood stage and could still pose a threat.
The Winooski River in Montpelier is around 12 feet this morning after peaking at 21 feet yesterday. It is now below flood stage.
Down river in Essex Junction, the Winooski River remains in a major flood stage with levels more than 10 feet above what's considered a flood.
According to the National Weather Service, the Otter Creek in Rutland, the Mississquoi in East Berkshire, the Lamoille in Jeffersonville, the White River in Hartford and many other rivers also fell overnight.
However, emergency officials say they are concerned that forecast rain tomorrow could pose fresh dangers throughout the state.