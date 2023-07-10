Live updates: Vermont experiencing significant flash flooding

Listen to Meteorologist Mark Breen Mark Breen spoke with Vermont Public's Jake Rusnock at 7:44 a.m. Listen • 4:01

This transcript has been edited for clarity and brevity:

Jake Rusnock: Earlier this hour it was reported that the village of Weston is flooded and officials are warning people there to stay off the roads and the Colonial House taking in evacuees. That's according to VT Alert. Let's check in with you and see where this storm sits and how much more is to come.

Mark Breen: The National Weather Service has issued something that I rarely see them issue — it's called a "flash flood emergency" for the towns of Weston, Ludlow, Andover and Bridgewater. I have a report of 5.67 inches of rain from Ludlow, Vermont. This is just a very, very serious, very dangerous situation that is developing now. And unfortunately, it is not over.

We're anticipating that there will be an additional 1-3 inches in those locations. So flooding is going to be really just absolutely serious. I hesitate the word use the word catastrophic, but that's really is what's developing now.

Again, this is akin to perhaps at least in some locations, some of the damage from Tropical Storm Irene back in 2011. Numerous reports now have over 3 inches of rain just in the past 24 hours. And this comes on top of rain that came of course, during last week, especially Friday into Saturday, some locations seeing localized amounts of this much. But this is much more widespread, rather than the mean is highly localized underneath a thunderstorm. These other rainfall totals are being reported or county wide areas. And so the situation will continue to deteriorate right through tonight.