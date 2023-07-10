LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Vermont experiencing significant flash flooding
Significant flash flooding is expected to occur throughout the day and into this evening as a storm brings 2-5 inches of rainfall across the state. Check back here for the latest updates.
Forecasters are warning of a "potentially life-threatening scenario" across Vermont and parts of New York as a storm drops heavy rain and causes flash flooding.
As of Monday morning, several road closures had been announced in Jamaica, Ludlow, Middlesex and Barton.
What makes this storm serious is that it's moving slowly and can drop rain for prolonged periods, said Peter Banacos, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Burlington office, in an interview Sunday. In addition, there was tropical airmass already in place over Vermont, and soils are already saturated. Rain will not absorb into the soil, but will go immediately into runoff.
Forecasters expect rivers to flood Monday night into Tuesday, especially along main stem rivers such as Otter Creek and the Winooski River in Vermont and the Ausable River in New York.
Continuing rounds of heavy rain are expected to produce widespread flash flooding today & tonight. We have already received reports of washed out roads, with more to come. This is a potentially life-threatening situation. Please remain alert today! #vtwx #nywx pic.twitter.com/sL4HBjASnX— NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) July 10, 2023
Rutland mayor asks residents to 'stay off the streets'
Rutland is one of many cities experiencing flooding today as Vermont continues to deal with extreme rainfall.
As of 7:45 a.m., Rutland was in the pre-flood stage, with the expectation that would soon be surpassed.
Rutland Mayor Michael Doenges says that Rutland’s local government is at-the-ready.
“Our department of public works has got our water and wastewater management teams ready to go," Doenges said. "Those are the things that are affected the most from a city asset standpoint when floods like this happen. Our DWP streets are ready to go. We ask people that they basically stay off the streets.”
Widespread road closures have been reported across the state. And officials are warning drivers NOT to drive through flood waters over roadways, as the risks are extreme.
'Flash flood emergency' issued for for the towns of Weston, Ludlow, Andover and Bridgewater
This transcript has been edited for clarity and brevity:
Jake Rusnock: Earlier this hour it was reported that the village of Weston is flooded and officials are warning people there to stay off the roads and the Colonial House taking in evacuees. That's according to VT Alert. Let's check in with you and see where this storm sits and how much more is to come.
Mark Breen: The National Weather Service has issued something that I rarely see them issue — it's called a "flash flood emergency" for the towns of Weston, Ludlow, Andover and Bridgewater. I have a report of 5.67 inches of rain from Ludlow, Vermont. This is just a very, very serious, very dangerous situation that is developing now. And unfortunately, it is not over.
We're anticipating that there will be an additional 1-3 inches in those locations. So flooding is going to be really just absolutely serious. I hesitate the word use the word catastrophic, but that's really is what's developing now.
Again, this is akin to perhaps at least in some locations, some of the damage from Tropical Storm Irene back in 2011. Numerous reports now have over 3 inches of rain just in the past 24 hours. And this comes on top of rain that came of course, during last week, especially Friday into Saturday, some locations seeing localized amounts of this much. But this is much more widespread, rather than the mean is highly localized underneath a thunderstorm. These other rainfall totals are being reported or county wide areas. And so the situation will continue to deteriorate right through tonight.
Flash Flood Emergency continues for Rutland VT, Chester VT and Woodstock VT until 1:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/xAkqVNp8ao— NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) July 10, 2023
Meteorologist Mark Breen: 'This is not just normal flooding'
This is not "normal" flooding in Vermont, meterorologist Mark Breen at the Fairbanks Museum emphasized on Vermont Public on Monday morning.
"Culverts are already being overwhelmed. And so there are going to be a lot of road washouts," Breen said. "It's just a significant situation, this is not just normal flooding, if you want to even think of it that way. ... It may be the most significant flooding that we've seen since Tropical Storm Irene. Some of the rainfall totals will be in that range."
Breen said people had reported over three inches of rain along the spine of the Green Mountains in the last 24 hours.
Culverts are already being overwhelmed, and roads are being washed out including in Orleans near Barton and Route 103 in Mount Holly and Ludlow area. There was a swiftwater rescue of 10 people from a camp in Andover, Breen said.
Breen emphasized that motorists should never drive over flooded roadways. Most deaths during floods happen in vehicles.
Be prepared
The National Weather Service and Vermont Emergency Management offer these tips:
- Monitor the latest weather and water level reports. (Check forecasts from the NWS Albany office for Bennington and Windham counties and the NWS Burlington office for the rest of the state.)
- Vermont Alert is one way to get the latest emergency notifications on your phone or email.
- Have a plan for your evacuation route if rising water is approaching.
- Find road closure information on the New England 511 website or on Twitter at @511VT.
- Never drive or walk through flooded roads or areas.
- If you live in a flood-prone area, move valuables from your basement.