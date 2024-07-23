Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public wants your concerns to inform our election coverage. Tell us: What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they compete for your votes?

Vermont Public's 2024 primary election debates: How to listen, watch & submit questions for candidates

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published July 23, 2024 at 8:17 AM EDT
Vermont's 2024 primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 13. Vermont Public will host a series of debates in July featuring the major-party candidates for governor and lieutenant governor — and we want your questions for the candidates.

The debate schedule

All debates will air live during Vermont Edition at noon on our main radio station and streaming at vermontpublic.org. The debates will broadcast on our main TV channel the same day at 7 p.m. and will be available on demand on our YouTube channel, on PBS platforms and on the Vermont Edition podcast feed.

The debate schedule is as follows, with dates and final rosters subject to change:

Thursday, July 25 — Democrats for Governor, hosted by Mitch Wertlieb

  • Esther Charlestin
  • Peter Duval

Tuesday, July 30 — Republicans for Lieutenant Governor, hosted by Mikaela Lefrak

  • Gregory Thayer
  • John Rodgers

Wednesday, July 31 — Democrats for Lieutenant Governor, hosted by Mikaela Lefrak

  • David Zuckerman
  • Thomas Renner

Submit your questions

In addition to the topics shaped by our Citizens Agenda initiative, each debate will leave time for questions from our audience. Here are a few ways you can submit yours:

  • Leave a voicemail: Call 802-552-8899 and leave a message. Practice a few times before your call, and then introduce yourself, say where you live, and ask your question ... in the form of a question!
  • Write an email: Submit your question to us via email. Just send a note to vote@vermontpublic.org.
  • Record a voice memo: We like to include listener voices in our broadcast, but we can only accept questions that are around 30 seconds. We recommend you practice your question a few times, tell us your name and where you live, and then ask your question (again, in the form of a question!). You can use a smartphone's voice memo app to record, then email the file to vote@vermontpublic.org.
  • Send us a direct message via Instagram.

More election information

The Vermont Secretary of State's website is your go-to source for information about the upcoming election. Head there to find out about voter registration and where your polling place is.

Our full debate guidelines are posted here. And you’ll find all of our election coverage here.
Latest Stories