Vermont primary debate: Democrats for governor Esther Charlestin and Peter Duval

Vermont Public is kicking off a series of primary election debates today with the two candidates who are seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

Contending for the nomination are Esther Charlestin of Middlebury — a small business owner, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, and a former Middlebury Select Board member — and Peter Duval of Underhill, a sailing instructor, substitute teacher, and a former Underhill Select Board member.

Listen live on Vermont Edition at noon.

Voters can weigh in on the Democratic candidates in Vermont’s state primaries on Aug. 13 (and early voting is already underway). The winner will face Republican Gov. Phil Scott in November.

This debate is part of Vermont Public’s Citizens Agenda approach to election coverage. We’re asking a simple question: What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they compete for your votes? Front Porch Forum is our lead outreach partner for this project.

