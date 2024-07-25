Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont primary debate: Democrats for governor Esther Charlestin and Peter Duval

Published July 25, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A headshot of a white, middle aged man with a soft smile and a headshot of a smiling Black woman are arranged side by side.
Peter Duval and Esther Charlestin
/
Courtesy
Peter Duval and Esther Charlestin are seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination to run against current Gov. Phil Scott. Vermont's primary election is on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Vermont Public is kicking off a series of primary election debates today with the two candidates who are seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

Contending for the nomination are Esther Charlestin of Middlebury — a small business owner, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, and a former Middlebury Select Board member — and Peter Duval of Underhill, a sailing instructor, substitute teacher, and a former Underhill Select Board member.

Listen live on Vermont Edition at noon.

Check back here later today for a full transcript and video.

Voters can weigh in on the Democratic candidates in Vermont’s state primaries on Aug. 13 (and early voting is already underway). The winner will face Republican Gov. Phil Scott in November.

A GIF flashing graphics of hands holding up a sign that reads vote, a hand holding up a square with a check mark, an image reading election 2024, and two speech bubbles, one with the shape of Vermont, another with a star in it.
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

This debate is part of Vermont Public’s Citizens Agenda approach to election coverage. We’re asking a simple question: What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they compete for your votes? Front Porch Forum is our lead outreach partner for this project.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message

