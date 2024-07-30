Vermont primary debate: Republicans for lieutenant governor Gregory Thayer and John Rodgers

Vermont Public's primary debate series continues Wednesday with the two candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Vermont lieutenant governor: John Rodgers and Gregory Thayer.

Voters can weigh in on the race in Vermont’s state primaries on Aug. 13 (and early voting is already underway).

Listen live at 12 p.m. on our main radio station, or stream the audio live on this page. This post will be updated with a full audio recording, video and transcript following the debate.

This debate is part of Vermont Public’s Citizens Agenda approach to election coverage. We’re asking a simple question: What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they compete for your votes? Front Porch Forum is our lead outreach partner for this project.

