Local News
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont primary debate: Republicans for lieutenant governor Gregory Thayer and John Rodgers

Published July 30, 2024 at 9:57 AM EDT
Gregory Thayer, left, and John Rodgers.
Peter Hirschfeld, Bob Kinzel
/
Vermont Public File
Gregory Thayer, left, and John Rodgers.

Vermont Public's primary debate series continues Wednesday with the two candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Vermont lieutenant governor: John Rodgers and Gregory Thayer.

Voters can weigh in on the race in Vermont’s state primaries on Aug. 13 (and early voting is already underway).

Listen live at 12 p.m. on our main radio station, or stream the audio live on this page. This post will be updated with a full audio recording, video and transcript following the debate.

A GIF flashing graphics of hands holding up a sign that reads vote, a hand holding up a square with a check mark, an image reading election 2024, and two speech bubbles, one with the shape of Vermont, another with a star in it.
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

This debate is part of Vermont Public’s Citizens Agenda approach to election coverage. We’re asking a simple question: What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they compete for your votes? Front Porch Forum is our lead outreach partner for this project.

For the 2024 election, Vermont Public wants to ensure that YOUR concerns inform our candidate debates, voter guides and more. Share your thoughts using the form below — and sign up to get email updates from Vermont Public throughout the election season. Or give us a call at 802-552-8899.

_

See all of Vermont Public's 2024 election coverage.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

