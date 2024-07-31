Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

LISTEN LIVE: Vermont Public's debate with the Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor is happening now.


Local News
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont primary debate: Democrats for lieutenant governor Thomas Renner and David Zuckerman

Published July 31, 2024 at 11:57 AM EDT
Two side-by-side headshots show two men in blue blazers smiling.
Thomas Renner, David Zuckerman
/
Courtesy
Thomas Renner and David Zuckerman are vying to become the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.

Vermont Public is continuing its series of primary election debates with the Democratic lieutenant governor’s candidates.

Contending for the Democratic nomination:

  • Thomas Renner of Winooski, where he is the deputy mayor. Formerly, he worked on Becca Balint’s congressional campaign. He also previously worked for Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy. 
  • David Zuckerman of Hinesburg. He is the current lieutenant governor, and a farmer. He previously served seven terms in the Vermont House of Representatives, two terms in the state Senate, and two other terms as lieutenant governor.

Listen live at 1 p.m.
Check back for takeaways and a full transcript later today.

For the 2024 election, Vermont Public wants to ensure that YOUR concerns inform our candidate debates, voter guides and more. Share your thoughts using the form below — and sign up to get email updates from Vermont Public throughout the election season. Or give us a call at 802-552-8899.

_

See all of Vermont Public's 2024 election coverage.

