Vermont primary debate: Democrats for lieutenant governor Thomas Renner and David Zuckerman
Vermont Public is continuing its series of primary election debates with the Democratic lieutenant governor’s candidates.
Contending for the Democratic nomination:
- Thomas Renner of Winooski, where he is the deputy mayor. Formerly, he worked on Becca Balint’s congressional campaign. He also previously worked for Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy.
- David Zuckerman of Hinesburg. He is the current lieutenant governor, and a farmer. He previously served seven terms in the Vermont House of Representatives, two terms in the state Senate, and two other terms as lieutenant governor.
