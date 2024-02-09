Vermont Public 2024 Murrow Awards Submission — Overall Excellence
Please note the mix above contains both the audio mix and audio of the video mix. The audio portion runs until 30:36. To view the video portion of our entry in full, click here.
Audio rundown
- Recognized: Why are Abenaki Nations challenging the legitimacy of Vermont's state-recognized tribes?
- Mary Lake slaughters and shears sheep for a living. They're 'everything' to her
- Capitol Recap: Advocates brace for humanitarian crisis when over 2,000 Vermonters lose emergency housing
- An April heat wave led to a 'superbloom' of tulips at this Vermont farm
- Local evening newscast for Tuesday, July 11
- How one Barre, Vermont neighborhood is trying to clean up after chest-deep floodwaters
- Homegoings: Black men: How are you doing?
- A job and a place to live: Employee housing in Vermont meets a need, but it can get messy
- Vermont Edition: Sniffing out the connection between memory and smell
- This Burlington program offered unhoused hospital patients a place to recover. Then it shut down
- Kitty Kitty, a beloved Winooski bar cat, dies at 16 (or 17)
- Vermont Edition: 'We're with him': Mother of student paralyzed in Burlington shooting shares family's story
Digital rundown
- Mount Ascutney Tik Tok
- Who won 'Vermont March Madness'? Your votes named our state's biggest cultural icon
- Here's a tool to find assisted living and residential care facilities in Vermont
- Out There: Finding a place to plug in 🚗⚡
- Live updates: Major flooding causes road closures and evacuations across Vermont
Video rundown
- Leahy's Legacy: A Conversation with the Senator
- After the Flood: Rebuilding businesses in Montpelier
- Panton, Vermont's microgrid | Fighting climate change?
- Monument Farms' biodigester | Fighting climate change?
- Explore Vermont's abandoned copper mines
- Newbury voters overwhelmingly oppose a state juvenile treatment facility in town. What’s next?
- Board games build community at this Burlington café
- Records are more than a fad at these Vermont businesses
- Odanak Abenaki chief invites Vt. state-recognized tribes to visit