Sniffing out the connection between memory and smell

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea LaurionTedra Meyer
Published December 22, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST
Our sense of smell has the power to trigger strong memories. This hour, we hear from listeners on what smells resonate with them.

Live call-in discussion: Does the smell of chocolate chip cookies bring up fond childhood memories? Or maybe the crisp scent of fall makes you nostalgic for your back-to-school days? There's a powerful connection between our memories and our sense of smell. Host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with a scent scientist to learn what happens in the brain when smell triggers a memory. We'll also hear from people in scent-heavy industries— wine, chocolate, aromatherapy, and cannabis — on how their sense of smell influences their work.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
