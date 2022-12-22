Sniffing out the connection between memory and smell

Live call-in discussion: Does the smell of chocolate chip cookies bring up fond childhood memories? Or maybe the crisp scent of fall makes you nostalgic for your back-to-school days? There's a powerful connection between our memories and our sense of smell. Host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with a scent scientist to learn what happens in the brain when smell triggers a memory. We'll also hear from people in scent-heavy industries— wine, chocolate, aromatherapy, and cannabis — on how their sense of smell influences their work.

Our guests are:



Sarah Socia , scent scientist and VP of Scentwear at OVR Technology in Burlington

Lauren Andrews , clinical aromatherapist, registered nurse and owner of Capital Cannabis Company in Montpelier

David Keck , master sommelier, proprietor and winemaker of Stella14 Wines in Jefforsonville

Sharon Wintersteen, sales & marketing, Snowflake Chocolates in Jericho

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at noon.

