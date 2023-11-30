Here's a tool to find assisted living and residential care facilities in Vermont

Loading...

To use the Facility Finder, hover the mouse (on desktop) over any marker to get basic information about a facility. Click or tap it to add it to a printable list. Click on a county to zoom in on it; to zoom out, click "Return to Map." Filter results by clicking on the four filter buttons at the top. To print the list, press the print button.

When we started searching online for residential care for older Vermonters, we found the information to be confusing, out of date and full of jargon.

Many facilities in Vermont who told us they had closed were still showing up on online databases like SeniorHousingNet. State websites were also challenging to navigate, and what information was available was limited.

To determine which Level III residential care homes and assisted living residences were still open, we called every facility currently licensed by the state. We then mapped them to show what’s available in each county, what they cost, how many beds they have, and how much — if any — Medicaid-funded care they provide.

Licensed facilities which don't serve older Vermonters are not on the map. Locations have also been slightly randomized to prevent overlapping.

We asked every facility for a low and high estimate, but those estimates don't necessarily include other services like medication, food, and amenities. Additionally, not all facilities answered our questions or returned our calls. But we hope our data provides a useful starting point.

