Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Here's a tool to find assisted living and residential care facilities in Vermont

Vermont Public | By Corey Dockser,
Nina Keck
Published November 30, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST

Loading...

To use the Facility Finder, hover the mouse (on desktop) over any marker to get basic information about a facility. Click or tap it to add it to a printable list. Click on a county to zoom in on it; to zoom out, click "Return to Map." Filter results by clicking on the four filter buttons at the top. To print the list, press the print button.

When we started searching online for residential care for older Vermonters, we found the information to be confusing, out of date and full of jargon.

Many facilities in Vermont who told us they had closed were still showing up on online databases like SeniorHousingNet. State websites were also challenging to navigate, and what information was available was limited.

To determine which Level III residential care homes and assisted living residences were still open, we called every facility currently licensed by the state. We then mapped them to show what’s available in each county, what they cost, how many beds they have, and how much — if any — Medicaid-funded care they provide.

Licensed facilities which don't serve older Vermonters are not on the map. Locations have also been slightly randomized to prevent overlapping.

We asked every facility for a low and high estimate, but those estimates don't necessarily include other services like medication, food, and amenities. Additionally, not all facilities answered our questions or returned our calls. But we hope our data provides a useful starting point.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or reach out to reporter Nina Keck:

_
Tags
Local News Local NewsAging in VermontHealth & ScienceHomelessness & Housing
Corey Dockser
Corey Dockser is Vermont Public’s first data journalist, a role combining programming and journalism to produce stories that would otherwise go unheard. His work ranges from complex interactive visualizations to simple web scraping and data cleaning. Corey graduated from Northeastern University in 2022 with a BS in data science and journalism. He previously worked at The Buffalo News in Buffalo, New York as a Dow Jones News Fund Data Journalism intern, and at The Boston Globe.
See stories by Corey Dockser
Nina Keck
One in five Vermonters is considered elderly. But what does being elderly even mean — and what do Vermonters need to know as they age? I’m looking into how aging in Vermont impacts living essentials such as jobs, health care and housing. And also how aging impacts the stuff of life: marriage, loss, dating and sex.
See stories by Nina Keck
Latest Stories