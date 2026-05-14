Will Patton & Carol Ann Jones
Will Patton & Carol Ann Jones
Carol Ann and Will have been performing together since the release of Carol’s first album in 2009. They have developed a large catalog of originals and cover music that joyfully engage their audiences. It’s always a great time!
As always, this show is all-ages, BYOB. Suggested donation $10.
Dick Wright Public House
$10 suggested donation
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Dick Wright Public House
8022852211
dickwrightpub@gmail.com
Dick Wright Public House
5204 Main StFranklin, Vermont 05457
802-285-2211
dickwrightpub@gmail.com