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Will Patton & Carol Ann Jones

Will Patton & Carol Ann Jones

Carol Ann and Will have been performing together since the release of Carol’s first album in 2009. They have developed a large catalog of originals and cover music that joyfully engage their audiences. It’s always a great time!

As always, this show is all-ages, BYOB. Suggested donation $10.

Dick Wright Public House
$10 suggested donation
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Dick Wright Public House
8022852211
dickwrightpub@gmail.com
https://dickwrightpublichouse.com
Dick Wright Public House
5204 Main St
Franklin, Vermont 05457
802-285-2211
dickwrightpub@gmail.com
https://dickwrightpublichouse.com