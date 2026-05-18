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The Mount's Finest Day

The Mount's Finest Day

Mount Independence commemorates its finest day, 250 years ago, on October 28, 1776, when the strong showing of forces and defenses of the Northern Army’s garrison caused British Gen. Guy Carleton to turn around his fleet and head back to Canada for the winter. Site interpreters will be on hand in the museum to talk to visitors about this special effort and how gave General George Washington and the Americans time over the winter to prepare for the next efforts of the British. Visitors encouraged to walk the trails and envision this busy day. Refreshments.

Program runs from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Call 802-948-2000 for details.

Mount Independence State Historic Site
10:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Vermont Division for Historic Preservation
https://historicsites.vermont.gov/
Mount Independence State Historic Site
472 Mt Independence Rd
Orwell, Vermont 05760
https://historicsites.vermont.gov/calendar