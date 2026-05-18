Jiggety Jog 5K Fun Run/Walk to Benefit the McClure Miller Respite House

The Jiggety Jog is the single largest fundraiser for the McClure Miller Respite House, Vermont’s only Medicare-certified inpatient hospice residence. The McClure Miller Respite House has served our community for over 35 years, providing medical care and compassion to those at the end of their lives. Last year, over 200 community members participated in the event and we raised over $125,000 for the McClure Miller Respite House. We hope you will join us for a morning of camaraderie, gratitude, and community spirit.

Our community is our strength, and we thank everyone that has helped us throughout the years!

