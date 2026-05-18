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Flag Day at Bennington Battle Monument

Flag Day at Bennington Battle Monument

Join historian, Phyllis Chapman, as she discusses the history of America's flags. Kids can make their own flags and learn about flag protocol. For more information, call 802-447-0550.

Bennington Battle Monument State Historic Site
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Vermont Division for Historic Preservation
https://historicsites.vermont.gov/
Bennington Battle Monument State Historic Site
15 Monument Circle
Bennington , Vermont 05201