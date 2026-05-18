Flag Day at Bennington Battle Monument
Flag Day at Bennington Battle Monument
Join historian, Phyllis Chapman, as she discusses the history of America's flags. Kids can make their own flags and learn about flag protocol. For more information, call 802-447-0550.
Bennington Battle Monument State Historic Site
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Vermont Division for Historic Preservation
Bennington Battle Monument State Historic Site
15 Monument CircleBennington , Vermont 05201