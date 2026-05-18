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Picnicking with John Masko’s Orchestra

Picnicking with John Masko’s Orchestra

The Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation invites you to picnic on the serene grounds of the Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site and enjoy the sound of a 26-piece orchestra conducted by John Masko. The evening will feature rousing patriotic tunes in honor of America’s 250th birthday. This family-friendly concert is free. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic and lawn chairs.

Event starts at 6PM.

Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Vermont Division for Historic Preservation
https://historicsites.vermont.gov/
Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site
3780 VT Rt 100A
Plymouth, Vermont 05056
802-672-1195
rejoice.scherry@vermont.gov
https://historicsites.vermont.gov/