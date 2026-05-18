Picnicking with John Masko’s Orchestra
Picnicking with John Masko’s Orchestra
The Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation invites you to picnic on the serene grounds of the Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site and enjoy the sound of a 26-piece orchestra conducted by John Masko. The evening will feature rousing patriotic tunes in honor of America’s 250th birthday. This family-friendly concert is free. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic and lawn chairs.
Event starts at 6PM.
Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Vermont Division for Historic Preservation
Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site
3780 VT Rt 100APlymouth, Vermont 05056
802-672-1195
rejoice.scherry@vermont.gov