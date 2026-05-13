Vermont Symphony Summer Festival Tour: America 250

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra's Summer Festival Tour: America 250 brings music to communities across the Green Mountain State, with the 5th of July celebration at the von Trapp Family Lodge Concert Meadow in Stowe. There’s nothing quite like a balmy July evening in the Vermont outdoors, especially when the state’s orchestra performs beloved favorites like Morton Gould’s American Salute, Aaron Copland’s Hoe-Down from Rodeo, a lively selection of music by Duke Ellington, John Williams, John Philip Sousa, and more. The concert is conducted by VSO Music Director Andrew Crust. Co-produced with Spruce Peak Arts.