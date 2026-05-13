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Vermont Symphony Summer Festival Tour: America 250

Vermont Symphony Summer Festival Tour: America 250

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra's Summer Festival Tour: America 250 brings music to communities across the Green Mountain State, with the 5th of July celebration at the von Trapp Family Lodge Concert Meadow in Stowe. There’s nothing quite like a balmy July evening in the Vermont outdoors, especially when the state’s orchestra performs beloved favorites like Morton Gould’s American Salute, Aaron Copland’s Hoe-Down from Rodeo, a lively selection of music by Duke Ellington, John Williams, John Philip Sousa, and more. The concert is conducted by VSO Music Director Andrew Crust. Co-produced with Spruce Peak Arts.

von Trapp Family Lodge Concert Meadow
$0-$45
07:30 PM - 09:15 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Vermont Symphony Orchestra
802-864-5741
hello@vso.org
https://www.vso.org/

Artist Group Info

Vermont Symphony Orchestra
hello@vso.org
https://www.vso.org
von Trapp Family Lodge Concert Meadow
854 Trapp Hill Rd.
Stowe, Vermont 05672
800-826-7000
hello@vso.org
https://www.vontrappresort.com/