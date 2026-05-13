Vermont Symphony Summer Festival Tour: America 250

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra's Summer Festival Tour: America 250 brings music to communities across the Green Mountain State, with the 4th of July celebrated with fireworks in Shelburne. There’s nothing quite like a balmy July evening in the Vermont outdoors, especially when the state’s orchestra performs beloved favorites like Morton Gould’s American Salute, Aaron Copland’s Hoe-Down from Rodeo, a lively selection of music by Duke Ellington, John Williams, John Philip Sousa, and more. The concert is conducted by VSO Music Director Andrew Crust.