Vermont Studio Center Visiting Artist Talk: Beverly Acha

Beverly Acha (b. Miami, FL) is a Latinx, New York-based, visual artist working in painting, printmaking, and drawing. Her work often references the visual and spatial languages of landscape, architecture, and diagrams. Through a process-based practice that embraces formal and material play, color theory, and symbols, Acha’s work investigates the poetic, shifting spaces between knowing and seeing, experience and memory, and the observed and imagined. She received her MFA in painting/printmaking from Yale University and her BA in Studio Art and American Studies from Williams College.

Recent solo exhibitions of her work have been presented at Deanna Evans Projects in New York City (2023), Emerson Dorsch in Miami, FL (2023), and Lighthouse Works in Fishers Island, NY (2021). Her work has been included in numerous group exhibitions including at Dinner Gallery, NYC; JDJ Gallery, NYC; Hesse Flatow, Amagansett, NY; North Loop, Williamstown, MA; 1969 Gallery, NYC; and the Albuquerque Museum, Albuquerque, NM.

Acha has been awarded residencies and fellowships from the Sharpe-Walentas Studio Program, Fountainhead, MacDowell, Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, Lighthouse Works, Vermont Studio Center, and the Roswell Artist-in-Residence Program, among others. Her work has been featured in publications such as New American Paintings, MAKE Magazine, Diacritics Journal, and the Virginia Quarterly Review. She has work represented in public and private collections including the Allen Memorial Art Museum, Oberlin, OH; El Espacio 23: the Collection of Jorge Pérez, Miami, FL; Fidelity Investments Corporate Art Collection, Boston, MA; the Soho House Collection, London, UK, and the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, Roswell, NM.