On June 13th, the Vermont Institute of Celtic Arts and the Highland Center for the Arts is hosting the Vermont Highland Games. The games will be happening at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, VT. Get tickets at: https://highlandartsvt.org/

These are our performers and events this year:

Prydein, Catamount Pipe Band, Rowan, Joanne Garton & Rachel Clemente, Green Mountain Celts, and Jen Curtin

Scottish Music Session, Highland Dance Contest, Sheep Herding, Adult Gaelic Language Workshop, Youth Gaelic Language Workshop, Celtic Storytelling, Harp and Fiddle Performance, Cape Breton Step Dance Workshop, Historic Bagpipe Presentation, Whisky Tasting, Drum Major Workshop, Scottish Country Dancing, Children’s Games, Kilt Making Discussion, Bodhran Workshop, Highland Clans, and Celtic Vendors