Under the Maple House Concerts presents JOE JENCKS

UNDER THE MAPLE (Brattleboro House Concerts) presents JOE JENCKS, Friday, May 15th at 7:00pm. Joe Jencks is a 27-year veteran of the international Folk circuit, an award-winning songwriter, and a celebrated vocalist based in northern Illinois. He is known for his performances of musical beauty, social consciousness, and invitational exploration of complex ideas. Jencks delivers engaged musical narratives filled with heart, soul, groove and grit.

Blending well-crafted instrumentals and vivid songwriting, Jencks serves it all up with a lyric baritone voice that has the edgy richness of a good sea-salt caramel. A dual U.S.-Irish citizen, Joe has also performed as a Cultural Ambassador during the Obama Administration, traveling to multiple Caribbean nations with the U.S. State Department, singing both original and American Folksongs about work, workers, and Civil Rights.

Jencks has penned several #1 Folk songs, including the ever-relevant “Lady of The Harbor,” and has become a fan favorite throughout North America and beyond. Pete Seeger said of Joe: "The spirit of Folk music is people working together. Joe is a fantastic singer who carries on the traditions.”

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Blog: https://dcgrossmanarts.blogspot.com/2026/04/under-maple-brattleboro-house-concerts_30.html

More about Joe Jencks: https://joejencks.