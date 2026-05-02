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Benefit Poker Tournament

Benefit Poker Tournament

Get ready to shuffle up and deal at our Poker Tournament – it’s time to show off your skills and win big! Register on Eventbrite or drop by the Pub to save your spot.

Come out to Dick Wright Pub for an afternoon of thrilling poker action to benefit the Franklin Arts Department. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, this event is open to all skill levels. Test your luck and skill against other players in a friendly and competitive atmosphere while raising money for your local arts non-profit.

Check-in starts at 11:30am, first deal at noon.

Dick Wright Public House
$50 per player
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dick Wright Public House
8022852211
dickwrightpub@gmail.com
https://dickwrightpublichouse.com
Dick Wright Public House
5204 Main St
Franklin, Vermont 05457
802-285-2211
dickwrightpub@gmail.com
https://dickwrightpublichouse.com