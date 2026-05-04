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FOREVER YOUNG - Addison County Musicians Celebrate Bob Dylan's 85th birthday

FOREVER YOUNG - Addison County Musicians Celebrate Bob Dylan's 85th birthday

Bob Dylan's 85 birthday is May 24, and an all-star group of Addison County and Vermont musicians will celebrate Bob's day in Lincoln, VT.

The event, titled "Forever Young - Addison County Musicians celebrate Bob Dylan on his 85th birthday," is being held on Dylan’s actual 85th birthday, which falls on the Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend.

Scheduled to perform Dylan’s songs at the event:

Debbie Brisson & Mark Pelletier
Mr. Charlie Frazier
The Medicine Tribe
The Morning Dudes
Scarlet Annie Nessen
The Stay-at-Home Wilburys: Cameron Connah/Nate Gusakov/Aidan Lenihan/Micah Plante

The concert starts at 7:00 PM and is free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $10-20 at the door. All ages are welcome. The event is sponsored by Lincoln General Store, Vermont Roots Music Collective and The Addison Independent. Lincoln General Store will be on site selling baked goods, snacks and drinks.

Burnham Hall
$10-20 suggested donation
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
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Event Supported By

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Artist Group Info

Too many to name
Burnham Hall
52 E. River Rd.
Lincoln, Vermont 05443
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abracadaddy@gmail.com
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