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The Second Oldest Profession: A Participatory Conversation with Barbara Zucker on Art, Authorship, and the History of the Wet Nurse

The Second Oldest Profession: A Participatory Conversation with Barbara Zucker on Art, Authorship, and the History of the Wet Nurse

Join BCA to celebrate Burlington artist and author Barbara Zucker's new book, The Second Oldest Profession: The Wet Nurse, Revered and Reviled published by Abbeville Press. Zucker will lead a participatory conversation around art making, book publishing, and the fascinating profession of the wet nurse. You may have stories about the wet nurse yourself, if so, please bring them to share. Milk and cookies will be served.

BCA Center, Lorraine B. Good Room
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Burlington City Arts
802-865-7166
bca@burlingtoncityarts.org
https://www.burlingtoncityarts.org/events

Artist Group Info

Barbara Zucker
BCA Center, Lorraine B. Good Room
135 Church St
Burlington, Vermont 05401
802-865-7166
bca@burlingtoncityarts.org
https://www.burlingtoncityarts.org/event/second-oldest-profession-participatory-conversation-barbara-zucker-art-authorship-and-history