Trout Parade Workshop at the Flynn

Create watershed-themed puppets and flags for the annual Burlington Trout Parade! These free workshops invite community members of all ages to work with Janice Walrafen, co-founder of Montpelier’s All Species Day Parade, and printmaker, muralist and activist Uncle Erok to make parade art that celebrates the Lake Champlain Watershed. Participants will make art for the Trout Parade and will learn block printing and puppet making techniques.

Come for the whole time or stop in for an hour. We hope that all workshop participants will join the parade, but this is not a requirement for participation.

Workshops are open to all ages. Children younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

May 16, 10 am - 2 pm at the Flynn

May 23, 10 am - 2 pm at the Sustainability Academy