Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trout Parade Workshop at the Flynn

Trout Parade Workshop at the Flynn

Create watershed-themed puppets and flags for the annual Burlington Trout Parade! These free workshops invite community members of all ages to work with Janice Walrafen, co-founder of Montpelier’s All Species Day Parade, and printmaker, muralist and activist Uncle Erok to make parade art that celebrates the Lake Champlain Watershed. Participants will make art for the Trout Parade and will learn block printing and puppet making techniques.

Come for the whole time or stop in for an hour. We hope that all workshop participants will join the parade, but this is not a requirement for participation.

Workshops are open to all ages. Children younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

May 16, 10 am - 2 pm at the Flynn

May 23, 10 am - 2 pm at the Sustainability Academy

The Flynn
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sustainbility Academy
(802) 864-8480
https://sa.bsdvt.org/
The Flynn
153 Main St.
Burlington, Vermont 05401
802-652-4500
https://www.flynnvt.org/